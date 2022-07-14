Crash restricts eastbound I-24 to one lane in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 to one lane in Lyon County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all traffic has been moved to the right-hand, or driving, lane at the crash site immediately east of the Cumberland River Bridge.

Traffic delays are possible.

KYTC says the crash involves a passenger vehicle and a truck.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

The crash site is expected to be clear at 10 a.m.

Drivers can detour around the crash by taking Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange to KY 453 South, then follow U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange.

