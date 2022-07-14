Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crash restricts eastbound I-24 to one lane in Lyon County

A crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 to one lane in Lyon County.
A crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 to one lane in Lyon County.(Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 to one lane in Lyon County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, all traffic has been moved to the right-hand, or driving, lane at the crash site immediately east of the Cumberland River Bridge.

Traffic delays are possible.

KYTC says the crash involves a passenger vehicle and a truck.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

The crash site is expected to be clear at 10 a.m.

Drivers can detour around the crash by taking Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange to KY 453 South, then follow U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 at the Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money.
Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

Latest News

According to KYTC, it’ll be about 45 minutes or around 6 p.m. before the site is cleared.
UPDATE: I-69 northbound cleared following RV fire in Marshall County
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Residents voice their concerns over a Williamson County road set to be widened.
Residents voice their concerns over a Williamson County road set to be widened
The crash happened in the westbound lane between U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange...
Westbound lane of I-24 now reopened in Lyon County after semi crash