Cobden High School gym being torn down

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s day two of the demolition of the Cobden High School gym.

Back in 2021, the school’s gym was officially deemed ‘condemned’ due to structural damage.

Since then, Superintendent Edwin Shoemate says they’ve been working hard to get students and community members into the new gym.

“Cobden is a small community that rallies around their school and the school is the hub for the community, " Shoemate said. “And when you take away our large meeting place, the community has lost a big resource.”

Shoemate says demolition should be finished and hauled off by the middle of next week.

