Cape Girardeau City pools in search of lifeguards

Cape Girardeau City pools are are short staffed in lifeguards.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks are heading to the pool to escape the summer heat, but Cape Girardeau City leaders say the big crowds are forcing them to make some big changes.

Officials said they are seeing thousands more visitors this summer.

The large crowds forced them to adjust their hours at their other location because they don’t have enough lifeguards for both pools.

Cape Girardeau City Aquatics Supervisor Robert Shanahan said almost every weekend in the last month the city had to close the Central Municipal Pool.

He says it’s because they are about a quarter short of lifeguards this summer. Since they see more visitors at Cape Splash, they need more lifeguards there.

In July, city employees received a pay raise. Shanahan hopes that additional lifeguard training classes will persuade folks to apply.

“We’re hopeful to maybe see some people that haven’t come back yet, they see that salary bump increase on the minimum wage the city passed and get those people back as well. We’ll continue to maybe offer more training in the spring and winter months so that when we get to May we’ll be able to be fully staffed and operational for next summer,” Shanahan said.

He said they are taking extra safety precautions to make sure their lifeguards stay cool and hydrated while temperatures remain high.

In June, he said Cape Splash saw about 3,000 more visitors than in previous years.

He did not say whether the time change at Central Pool is permanent.

