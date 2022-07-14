Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau chosen as historic downtown site to visit this summer

Cape Girardeau is listed eighth on the list for being one of Missouri’s oldest river towns and having easy accessibility.((Source: KFVS))
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Among 14 sites, Cape Girardeau was chosen as a historical downtown to visit this summer as part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Summer Guide to Historic Downtowns.

Cape Girardeau is listed eighth on the list for being one of Missouri’s oldest river towns and having easy accessibility.

It was also described by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as featuring local shops and boutiques as well as fine dining destinations.

The full list can be accessed here.

