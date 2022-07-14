Burn bans issued in the Heartland
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely dry conditions.
If you know of a community with a burn ban not on the following list, please email us at news@kfvs12.com.
Missouri
The Portageville Fire Chief issued a burn ban in the city limits. The ban will be reviewed once there is significant rainfall.
Illinois
No burn bans have been reported at this time.
Kentucky
The City of Benton has issued a burn ban in the city limits until further notice.
