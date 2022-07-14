Burn bans issued in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Some communities in the Heartland are issuing burn bans because of a lack of rain and extremely dry conditions.

If you know of a community with a burn ban not on the following list, please email us at news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri

The Portageville Fire Chief issued a burn ban in the city limits. The ban will be reviewed once there is significant rainfall.

Illinois

No burn bans have been reported at this time.

Kentucky

The City of Benton has issued a burn ban in the city limits until further notice.

