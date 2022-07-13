Winning wineries announced in Illinois wine competition

(KFVS) - The results have been announced in the statewide wine competition from the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance.

“Illinois wineries have made tremendous strides in the quality of the fruit that is grown and their winemaking processes,” said Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA. “In 2007, only 57% of wineries in our competition received a medal, meaning that 43% of the submitted wines had identifiable flaws. This year over 93% of submitted wines received a medal, showing great progress in 15 short years. If you haven’t sampled an Illinois wine in years – or ever – now is the time to take another look at this vibrant industry while supporting our local, agri-business operations and keeping hard-earned dollars here in Illinois. Cheers and congratulations to all of our wine growers and winemakers for excellent progress in just 15 years.”

The winners include the following, by category.

Best of Show:

Blue Sky Vineyard, 2019 Chambourcin - Winemaker: Karen Hand; Grower: Estate-grown fruit

Governor’s Cups for Illinois-Grown Fruit:

Red Hybrid/Vinifera: Walker’s Bluff, 2020 WB Cab Franc - Winemaker: Ryan Phelps; Grower: Estate-grown fruit

White Hybrid/Vinifera: Galena Cellars, 2021 The Secret Garden La Crescent - Winemaker Eric White; Grower: Matus Family Vineyard

Blush/Rosé Hybrid/Vinifera: Hidden Lake Winery, Off Duty - Winemaker: Cory Kunkle; Growers: Beaver Creek Vineyard, Zucherbach

Non-Grape: West of Wise Winery, 2021 Blackberry Cider - Winemaker: Darrell Simmermaker; Grower: Broom Orchard

Sparkling: Illinois Sparkling Co., 2018 ISC Sec - Winemaker: Mark Wenzel; Grower: Estate-grown fruit, Old Mill Vineyard, Woodlane Vineyard

Top Awards for Wines from any Appellation:

Red Table Wine: August Hill Winery, La Belle Rosé - Winemaker: Mark Wenzel; Grower: Spring Valley Farm

White Table Wine: Blue Sky Vineyard, 2021 Vignoles - Winemaker: Karen Hand; Grower: Estate-grown fruit

Non-Grape Wine: Hidden Lake Winery, Twelve Paws - Winemaker: Cory Kunkle; Grower: Schwartz Orchard

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.