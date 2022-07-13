Williamson County top prosecutor puts in resignation letter

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -The top prosecutor in Williamson County has stepped down just days after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

The move by Brandon Zanotti will trigger a special election to fill his position.

According to reports, Zanotti says the DUI is not the reason for him stepping down as state’s attorney. Sources tell us he had been looking for other opportunities well before that incident in late May.

We do know his new job will be a managing partner of Sam C. Mitchell and Associates.

Zanotti has been the Williamson County State’s Attorney since 2014.

I tried contacting Zanotti for comment, but I’m told he is out the rest of the week.

Zanotti’s last day is July 22. Since he is resigning before July 25, a special election in Williamson County for their new states attorney will be in the ballot in November.

On Wednesday, the Williamson County republican party announced Ted Hampson will be the republican candidate. The Republican Party will formalize that process at their July 19 meeting.

That will put Hampson on the November ballot.

I reached out to the Williamson County Commissioners, they are expected to appoint an interim state’s attorney, most likely a democrat.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.