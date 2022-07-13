Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Williamson County top prosecutor puts in resignation letter

Top prosecutor in Williamson County steps down
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -The top prosecutor in Williamson County has stepped down just days after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge.

The move by Brandon Zanotti will trigger a special election to fill his position.

According to reports, Zanotti says the DUI is not the reason for him stepping down as state’s attorney. Sources tell us he had been looking for other opportunities well before that incident in late May.

We do know his new job will be a managing partner of Sam C. Mitchell and Associates.

Zanotti has been the Williamson County State’s Attorney since 2014.

I tried contacting Zanotti for comment, but I’m told he is out the rest of the week.

Zanotti’s last day is July 22. Since he is resigning before July 25, a special election in Williamson County for their new states attorney will be in the ballot in November.

On Wednesday, the Williamson County republican party announced Ted Hampson will be the republican candidate. The Republican Party will formalize that process at their July 19 meeting.

That will put Hampson on the November ballot.

I reached out to the Williamson County Commissioners, they are expected to appoint an interim state’s attorney, most likely a democrat.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out

Latest News

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and...
Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau
The intersection of Highway K and Route 25 in Gordonville.
Dangerous intersection causes concern in Gordonville
Ameren Missouri recommends checking with your local action agency if you are needing assistance.
Heartland temperatures cause increase in utility bills
Rising temperatures have led to higher utility costs across the Heartland.
Temperatures and utility costs rising
An update on the dredging project at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
Capaha Park dredging project update