Western KY communities celebrate Christmas in July

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tornadoes tore through western Kentucky this past December, leaving homes destroyed and children without their Christmas. Many families were hit hard.

“It went through my house,” Maguire Yates, a young girl from Gilbertsville said. “A tree actually fell on top of my house and it was ripped off the surface.”

Maguire was not the only child to go through a traumatic situation like this. The terror of the tornado is far too familiar for many children in Gilbertsville and other nearby communities.

Governor Andy Beshear and his wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear held toy drives for the children affected. Up until Christmas Eve they delivered them to kids who wouldn’t get to celebrate Christmas because of the tornado. After Christmas, they still had warehouses full of things left.

“They were given to the kids in western Kentucky and we wanted them to stay in western Kentucky, so what better way to celebrate than Christmas in July,” the First Lady said.

The event featured food, Christmas movies, and tables full of puzzles, stuffed animals, and all other types of toys. Other tables had stacks of shoes. In total, the toy drives for these children received over 200,000 donations.

“They’ve come from really across the world,” Beshear said. “We had amazon trucks pulling into some of our distribution centers nonstop.”

The First Lady wanted to give the children the holiday spirit that they weren’t able to have at Christmastime.

“These families who are still hurting and trying to build their lives back to hopefully give them an afternoon that just feels happy,” Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear hopes these good memories make the children feel special.

“If we give them many, many good days, then they help counteract that one difficult night,” Gov. Beshear said.

Kids at the event had toys in their hand and smiles on their faces. Maguire had a special connection to one of the toys she got at the event. For her, Christmas in July brought back something she used to have.

“I got a leopard print seal,” Maguire said. “It’s something like I used to have before the tornado and it just makes me happy to have one again.”

