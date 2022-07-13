Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warming trend through the end of the week.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a cool start to our Wednesday abundant sunshine warmed the Heartland into the 90s. With the dry air mass still in place, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Readings will be in the 70s by the late evening hours with lows by morning in the lower to middle 60s.

As we head towards the weekend afternoon highs will increase across the Heartland each day with partly sunny skies. Highs Thursday will range from the upper 80s far north to the middle 90s south. Highs by Saturday will warm into the middle to upper 90s across much of the Heartland.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at Noon on 7/13/22
First Alert Forecast at Noon on 7/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/13/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/13
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 7/13