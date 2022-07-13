Warming trend through the end of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. After a cool start to our Wednesday abundant sunshine warmed the Heartland into the 90s. With the dry air mass still in place, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset. Readings will be in the 70s by the late evening hours with lows by morning in the lower to middle 60s.

As we head towards the weekend afternoon highs will increase across the Heartland each day with partly sunny skies. Highs Thursday will range from the upper 80s far north to the middle 90s south. Highs by Saturday will warm into the middle to upper 90s across much of the Heartland.

