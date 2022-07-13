Tiny home made by students up for sale in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first tiny home is up for sale thanks to some students that built it as part of an assignment in Cape Girardeau.

Roughly 30 students took part in the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center’s Construction Trades class which gave them a real world education in construction, electrical, plumbing and more.

This course allowed students to complete a tiny home starting from the blueprint to finalizing the project.

CTC’s Director Brock Crowley said it’s great to introduce the students to a project of this magnitude and to be able to help someone out in need of a home.

“There’s nothing that replaces real world experience,” Crowley said. “When they’re able to get on a project like this, especially start to finish and complete it, it gives them a ton of experience, especially entry-level experience where they can feel comfortable because they’re doing things that they’re going to see out on the jobsite when they get out to their career.”

Crowley said it’s a great opportunity for students to understand what the tools are and the effort it takes to get the job done from start to finish.

“Students are hands on, they’re out here, from start to finish on the residential side especially,” Crowley said. “Floor construction, wall construction, roof construction, interior, exterior finish. They’re getting the whole gamut, more on the residential side but great learning experience for them.”

The home is modeled after construction that you see at homes that are constructed in current times.

“We build it just like modern construction,” Crowley said. “So, what they see here they will see, on the residential side specifically, when they get out into industries. We try to use tools that they would see when they get out in the industry. We try to build to industry standards.”

They are accepting bids on the home until July 15. You may find those forms at the CTC office or at the Central office. You may also go by the CTC building where you may tour the home as well.

Money from the purchase of the home will go back into the classroom for future tiny homes and other projects.

“Hopefully, it will be a trend that we will continue for a long time,” Crowley said. “It’s a great project, great learning experience for students. We can do it right here on campus.”

