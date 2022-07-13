SIU sets multiple school records in fundraising this past year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIU Foundation had the best fiscal year in its history, raising more than $32 million and awarding more scholarships than ever before.

“What we witnessed in FY22 was support for the university, its students and faculty at an unprecedented level,” said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. “To everyone who has supported the university through the SIU Foundation, we are sincerely grateful. This kind of historic support is humbling.”

According to a release, the following are new fundraising records set by the school tis past year:

$32,137,715 total dollars raised, a 25.5 percent increase over last year;

$3,464,499.85 in scholarship money awarded, a 22.8 percent increase over last year;

1,445 unique scholarships awarded, which means 12.8 percent of SIU students received a Foundation scholarship.

Towards the end of 2022 SIU Day of Giving in March, Chancellor Austin Lane announced the expansion of the Forever SIU fundraising campaign, raising the goal from $200 million to $500 million by 2028.

“This will reshape the way we imagine the future of SIU,” Chancellor Lane said during his announcement in March. “This is about supporting our students and faculty and strengthening the university. Our alumni and donors understand the importance of this mission, and their generosity is what has set us on this path to half a billion dollars.”

SIU says the money raised through this campaign has funded scholarships, campus improvements, faculty support, and enhanced alumni engagement.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.