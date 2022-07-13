Heartland Votes
Shooting investigation underway in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Colp.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Colp.((Source: Williamson Co. Sheriff's Department))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLP, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Williamson County.

Deputies were called to an emergency at a home on the 200 block of South Lincoln Street at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Jesse Montgomery, was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says a person of interest has been identified, but no other information is being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

