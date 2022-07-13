Heartland Votes
Schnucks locations hosting “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive

“Hydrate Our Heroes” will take place from July 14 to 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - In support of first responders throughout the Midwest, Schnucks have announced it will be hosting a beverage drive at all locations.

“Hydrate Our Heroes” will take place from July 14 to 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

According to Schnucks, the most requested items include:

  • Sports Drinks
  • Energy Drinks
  • Bottled Water
  • Sparkling Waters

The following locations will be holding a drive event:

Illinois

  • Bethalto 72 Airport Plaza Bethalto, IL 62010
  • Centralia 1129 West Broadway Centralia, IL 62801
  • Market Place 1000 Columbia Centre Drive Columbia, IL 62236
  • Mahomet 202 Eastwood Drive Mahomet, IL 61853
  • Pekin 1001 Court Street Pekin, IL 61554
  • Roscoe 4860 Hononegah Road Roscoe, IL 61073
  • Sangamon 1911 East Sangamon Ave. Springfield, IL 62702

Missouri

  • Water Tower 1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010
  • Kehrs Mill 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017
  • Cape Girardeau 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
  • Battle Crossing 5410 Clark Lane Columbia, MO 65202
  • Cottleville 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Cottleville, MO 63304
  • Crestwood 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126
  • Farmington 942 Valley Creek Drive Farmington, MO 63640
  • Shackelford 1160 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031
  • Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136
  • Kirkwood 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122
  • Maplewood 7355 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143
  • Warrenton 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway Warrenton, MO 63383

Wisconsin

  • Janesville 1501 Creston Park Drive Janesville, WI 53545

