Schnucks locations hosting “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive

(KFVS) - In support of first responders throughout the Midwest, Schnucks have announced it will be hosting a beverage drive at all locations.

“Hydrate Our Heroes” will take place from July 14 to 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.

According to Schnucks, the most requested items include:

Sports Drinks

Energy Drinks

Bottled Water

Sparkling Waters

The following locations will be holding a drive event:

Illinois

Bethalto 72 Airport Plaza Bethalto, IL 62010

Centralia 1129 West Broadway Centralia, IL 62801

Market Place 1000 Columbia Centre Drive Columbia, IL 62236

Mahomet 202 Eastwood Drive Mahomet, IL 61853

Pekin 1001 Court Street Pekin, IL 61554

Roscoe 4860 Hononegah Road Roscoe, IL 61073

Sangamon 1911 East Sangamon Ave. Springfield, IL 62702

Missouri

Water Tower 1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010

Kehrs Mill 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017

Cape Girardeau 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Battle Crossing 5410 Clark Lane Columbia, MO 65202

Cottleville 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Cottleville, MO 63304

Crestwood 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126

Farmington 942 Valley Creek Drive Farmington, MO 63640

Shackelford 1160 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031

Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136

Kirkwood 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122

Maplewood 7355 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143

Warrenton 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway Warrenton, MO 63383

Wisconsin

Janesville 1501 Creston Park Drive Janesville, WI 53545

