Schnucks locations hosting “Hydrate Our Heroes” beverage drive
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KFVS) - In support of first responders throughout the Midwest, Schnucks have announced it will be hosting a beverage drive at all locations.
“Hydrate Our Heroes” will take place from July 14 to 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.
According to Schnucks, the most requested items include:
- Sports Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Bottled Water
- Sparkling Waters
The following locations will be holding a drive event:
Illinois
- Bethalto 72 Airport Plaza Bethalto, IL 62010
- Centralia 1129 West Broadway Centralia, IL 62801
- Market Place 1000 Columbia Centre Drive Columbia, IL 62236
- Mahomet 202 Eastwood Drive Mahomet, IL 61853
- Pekin 1001 Court Street Pekin, IL 61554
- Roscoe 4860 Hononegah Road Roscoe, IL 61073
- Sangamon 1911 East Sangamon Ave. Springfield, IL 62702
Missouri
- Water Tower 1253 Water Tower Place Arnold, MO 63010
- Kehrs Mill 2511 Kehrs Mill Road Ballwin, MO 63017
- Cape Girardeau 19 South Kingshighway Cape Girardeau, MO 63703
- Battle Crossing 5410 Clark Lane Columbia, MO 65202
- Cottleville 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Cottleville, MO 63304
- Crestwood 9540 Watson Road Crestwood, MO 63126
- Farmington 942 Valley Creek Drive Farmington, MO 63640
- Shackelford 1160 Shackelford Road Florissant, MO 63031
- Westfall Plaza 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, MO 63136
- Kirkwood 10233 Manchester Road Kirkwood, MO 63122
- Maplewood 7355 Manchester Road Maplewood, MO 63143
- Warrenton 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway Warrenton, MO 63383
Wisconsin
- Janesville 1501 Creston Park Drive Janesville, WI 53545
