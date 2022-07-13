Popular pet turkey possibly stolen from property in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Owners are out looking for their beloved turkey after they believe it may have been stolen from them.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab in Bollinger County noticed Tom the turkey was missing from their yard days ago. Now they want him back or any information someone might have of his whereabouts.

“On Sunday morning, we know that he was here,” Watkins Wildlife Rehab Co-owner Carolyn Watkins said. “He (John Watkins) let all the birds out and Tom was here and was walking around in the yard. John left about a quarter-to-9 to go to church. He gets home around 11 and I was in the basement. When he got back, the first thing we usually do is we are greeted by Tom. He always knows the car and comes right up and no Tom.”

Tom was purchased as a pet roughly four years ago. Since then, he has been a fan favorite with visitors and family members there on the property.

Carolyn Watkins who said Tom was a member of the family and it’s important they get him back.

“It’s really important. Because we really thought a lot of him and he could sit on your lap, pick him up and carry him around. He was like part of the family.”

Hundreds of people were greeting by Tom at the last open house earlier this year on the property.

“Everybody that came, that was the first thing he did was come and greet them,” Carolyn Watkins said. “He always had his tail fanned out and he would kind of priss around like a girl but he would get closer and closer to the person. He just always liked being around people.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, the owners ask you to call the Watkins Wildlife Rehab facility at 573-866-3436.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.