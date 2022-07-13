Paducah police arrest man for allegedly assaulting other man with a dinner plate

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department arrested a man for allegedly hitting another man on the head with a dinner plate at his home.

According to a release, police were called to a residence where they discovered a man bleeding from a severe cut on his ear.

The man told officers he was at his home in the 700 block of Levin Avenue with two others when one of them assaulted him and cut his ear. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers say they went to the address and interviewed the homeowner, Dan Morse, who admitted he hit the victim in the head with a dinner plate.

Morse was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

