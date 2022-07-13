Grand opening held for new elementary school in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new elementary school in Sikeston opened its doors to the public Tuesday night, July 12.

Lee Hunter Elementary hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its grand opening.

The groundbreaking for the new building happened last year.

The first day of school is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23.

Principal Crystal Hartzog is excited about what’s in store for the new school.

“It’s a beautiful building,” said Hartzog. “It’s been a labor of love for the very beginning. We moved from the old Lee Hunter to the old Matthews building, so the teachers have moved and we are read to move into this building. Start a brand new year. Just really excited for the future of Lee Hunter, and the future of Sikeston and the community.”

The former Lee Hunter Elementary School building was demolished in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.