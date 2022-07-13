MoDOT to hold meeting on Exit 93 interchange in Cap Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation says it will hold a public meeting to discuss the Exit 93 interchange in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The meeting will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center.

The Exit 93 interchange connects southbound Kingshighway traffic to Interstate 55 or Route 74. The bridge in this location is referred to as a “flyover,” and MoDOT says it’s in poor condition.

According to MoDOT, the flyover was constructed in 1961 and currently carries more than 6,000 vehicles each day.

“The flyover needs to be replaced, and we are also exploring alternatives for reconfiguring the interchange,” said MoDOT Project Manager Tim Pickett.

MoDOT says it has been working with a consultant to review input from the public meeting held in January 2020 and develop alternates. Several potential alternates will be shared during the upcoming public meeting.

Pickett explained MoDOT has examined several factors while considering any potential reconfiguration options, including safety, simplifying connections, the level of service, improving bridge clearance and mitigating flooding issues at Route 74.

The public meeting will be open house style, and visitors can stop by anytime between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the project with the project team.

