Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Leopard cubs explore outdoor habitat

leopard cubs
leopard cubs
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The three-month-old Amur leopard cubs went exploring in their outdoor habitat.

This is the second day the cubs got to check out their new digs. Zookeepers say the cubs are very energetic and interested in exploring while the mother keeps a watchful eye.

Anya and Irina now weigh about 15lbs each. They are eating more meat and nursing a little less and have received their baby vaccinations, according to Bircher.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The toddler later died at the hospital.
‘Just heartbroken’: Child found in pool dies; may have been in water for hours
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Gatlinburg Flash Flooding
Official: 14 people rescued from Gatlinburg campground after flooding, 400 evacuated
Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money.
Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

Latest News

A turkey was reported stolen out of Bollinger County and its owners are asking for help.
Owners search for stolen turkey in Bollinger Co.
Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly Caruthersville shooting.
Manhunt following deadly shooting in Caruthersville
A dangerous intersection in Gordonville has residents concerned over their local road safety.
Dangerous intersection concerns Gordonville residents
As students prepare to go back to school, parents are having to face rising costs in supplies.
Parents face rising costs for back-to-school supplies
988 will become available nationwide, beginning July 16, for those seeking help during a mental...
New 988 number for mental health, suicide emergencies takes effect this weekend