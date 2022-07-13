Heartland Votes
Advertisement

I-69 northbound blocked by RV on fire in Marshall County

According to KYTC, it’ll be about 90 minutes before the site is cleared.
According to KYTC, it’ll be about 90 minutes before the site is cleared.(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting that northbound lanes of I-69 at the 42 mile marker in Marshall County have been blocked by an RV that is on fire.

KYTC says this is along I-69 northbound between the U.S. 641-Spur Benton Exit 41 interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 interchange.

According to KYTC, it’ll be about 90 minutes before the site is cleared.

A detour was set up via the U.S. 641-Spur Interchange south to KY 58, then follow KY 58 east to U.S. 641 North to return to I-69 at Exit 43 or the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange.

There is no impact on the southbound lanes.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out

Latest News

The dredging project is expected to be completed by fall later this year.
Dredging underway at Capaha Park pond in Cape Girardeau
The meeting will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at the Cape Girardeau Career &...
MoDOT to hold meeting on Exit 93 interchange in Cap Girardeau Co.
SIU says the money raised through this campaign has funded scholarships, campus improvements,...
SIU sets multiple school records in fundraising this past year
Morse was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault and booked into McCracken County...
Paducah police arrest man for allegedly assaulting other man with a dinner plate