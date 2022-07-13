I-69 northbound blocked by RV on fire in Marshall County

(KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting that northbound lanes of I-69 at the 42 mile marker in Marshall County have been blocked by an RV that is on fire.

KYTC says this is along I-69 northbound between the U.S. 641-Spur Benton Exit 41 interchange and the KY 348 Benton Exit 43 interchange.

According to KYTC, it’ll be about 90 minutes before the site is cleared.

A detour was set up via the U.S. 641-Spur Interchange south to KY 58, then follow KY 58 east to U.S. 641 North to return to I-69 at Exit 43 or the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange.

There is no impact on the southbound lanes.

