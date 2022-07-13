Heartland temperatures cause increase in utility bills

(KFVS) - As temperatures continue to rise, air conditioners are working twice as hard to keep homes cool.

A local mother says her electricity bill has doubled in the past few months. And with the cost of everything going up, it’s difficult for to make ends meet.

“My last statement was 100 dollars increase and I ended up calling the company just to make sure they had the right person,” said resident Katinya Stephens.

Katinya Stephens tells me her electricity bill is typically $140 every month, but now it’s $260.

”It’s just one income now because I’m a stay-at-home mom so it was just it was very shocking,” Stephens said.

Katinya says her electric bill has never been this high and she’s trying everything she can to lower her bill.

”I just turned it off and now it only kicks on when the house is 75 so I’m just gonna have to get use to the warmer weather inside and outside the house,” said Stephens.

That’s why Ameren Missouri added one million dollars to its clean slate program to help more families in need this summer.

”That program, no matter what your past due amount, is when you meet a couple of requirements put 10 percent down and meet an income requirement which right now is up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level which for a family of four means they can make about 79,000 dollars and still qualify for this program,” said Page Selby, manager of customer advocacy, Ameren Missouri.

Page Selby with Ameren Missouri tells me their goal is to help as many customers as they possibly can.

”More people than ever before are qualifying for assistance and especially with the heat and the temperatures we really want to encourage people to run your air conditioners, stay cool, and if you need assistance there’s plenty of assistance out there,” Selby said.

Stephen says it’s nice to know there are options available.

”I didn’t have to use them this time but who knows in the future if things keep up like this I may have to reach out,” said Stephens.

Ameren Missouri recommends checking with your local action agency if you are needing assistance.

