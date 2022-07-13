First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Drier air filtering in from the north is making for a more pleasant morning, with early morning air temps ranging from the 60s north to the low 70s south where we still have a few clouds. Today will end up as a warm and dry day, with mainly clear skies and afternoon high temps near 90 or so. Dew points mainly in the low to mid 60s will keep humidity levels in check. After another clear, pleasant night, we’ll start a slow warming and humidifying trend tomorrow…with highs in the low 90s for Thursday and Friday.

The greatest forecast challenge concerns the unsettled pattern developing from the weekend into early next week. Models are a bit slower this morning with developing a weak upper trough over the region….now centering more on Sunday and Monday. If this verifies it will leave Saturday as mainly dry, hot and humid. Rain chances would then ramp up Sunday night through Monday or Tuesday. Temperature forecasts will depend a lot of sky and rain coverage, but overall it looks to be warm and humid but not especially hot…under the middle of next week when we start to dry out again.

