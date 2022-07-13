First Alert: Warm with less humidity

(KFVS) - Drier air will make for a pleasant summer day in the Heartland.

Skies will be sunny with highs near 90 and less humidity.

Thursday and Friday there will be more humidity and afternoon highs will slowly warm up into the low 90s.

An unsettled pattern developing over the weekend and into early next week is looking possible.

Current models show activity will be on Sunday and Monday, with Saturday looking mainly dry, hot and humid.

Rain chances would then ramp up Sunday night through Monday or Tuesday.

Afternoon highs will depend on cloud cover and rain, but overall it looks to be warm and humid.

Later next week is looking dry.

