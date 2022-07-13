Heartland Votes
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2 week old Aryan Shinstock.
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.(St. Francois County Sheriff's Office)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Police are asking for help locating a 2-week-old baby and his biological mother.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 2-week-old Aryan Shinstock. The State of Missouri has custody after the biological mother failed to appear in court.

According to police, he may be with his biological mother, Kala Boesch in a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Aryan is described as blonde hair, blue-eyed baby with fair complexion.

Kala is described as a brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion. She is 29 years old.

They are possibly en route towards Lake of the Ozarks or Bowling Green, Kentucky.

