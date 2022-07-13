Dredging underway at Capaha Park pond in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We have been following the Capaha Park pond renovation recently and wanted to inform you on the progress made with the property.

The pond is currently undergoing some construction as crews are removing the water and dredging to the bottom.

“The contractor has worked with the dredging sub-contractor to finish the dredging operations of the pond which means they are getting as much water out as possible and as much sediment that has gotten there over the years,” Cape Girardeau Assistant Public Works Director Casey Brunke said. “The goal is to get that out and then excavators will come in and start digging the pond out deeper just because the dredging operations can’t get out everything that we need.”

Brunke said the next steps are excavators that will be digging the pond out to an overall depth of about 10 feet deep with pockets that are deeper for the fish habitat.

“Once that’s done, then some more sidewalk type work, lighting, rock, those type of things. The things that we will pretty much see from here on out will start to take place,” Brunke said.

Brunke said the soil underneath will be taken to an off-site location to be disposed of.

The pond is a favorite for visitors at Capaha Park and efforts to upgrade it and beautify are well underway.

“The pond over the years, what we’ve found is, it hasn’t been dredged since the 1950′s,” Brunke said. “It’s been silted in over the years and there’s a lot of stormwater that comes into that pond. The sediment settles out and it just has filled up over the years. So, to make it a better quality lake, better for fishing, wildlife and things, it just needs to be dredged.”

This project has crews with multiple heavy equipment in the pond and in the surrounding area. Brunke reminds the public to be careful when around the area.

“Anybody that looks around the project, we know it’s exciting, but we just ask everyone to be really careful,” Brunke said. “There is a lot of really heavy equipment out there and machinery so please just stay outside the chain-linked fence.”

The project is expected to be completed by fall later this year.

