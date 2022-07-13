Heartland Votes
Dangerous intersection causes concern in Gordonville

The intersection of Highway K and Route 25 in Gordonville.
The intersection of Highway K and Route 25 in Gordonville.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Center Junction construction project made the intersection of Highway K and Route 25 a detour route.

More traffic flowed through, so a temporary traffic signal was put in to help manage the additional drivers.

When the detour was no longer necessary, the signals were taken down. Since then, those wo frequently drive through this intersection have had some concerns.

“A family friend was killed at that intersection recently,” resident Jennifer Volkerding-Tinka said. “I also have another friend who has a child who just recently had a wreck at that intersection.”

Volkerding-Tinka uses this intersection every day to get to work.

“There’s still a lot of traffic because there’s just more people,” she said.

State Representative Barry Hovis (District 146) said his office has gotten many calls about the intersection, but that it is scheduled for upgrades.

“Right now, there’s a discussion on whether it should be lights or a roundabout,” Hovis said.

MoDOT District Engineer, Mark Croarkin, says they are working on solutions.

“The study came back saying that a roundabout is the recommended treatment,” Croarkin said. “We’re in the process of working with the consultant to design that.”

Public meetings to discuss the project are planned for this fall.

“Next summer I really expect to see construction at this intersection,” Croarkin said.

Although Highway K and 25 is the scene of recent wrecks, Rep. Hovis urges drivers to follow traffic laws to prevent accidents.

“Any intersection can be dangerous if people are running lights or running stop signs or any of those sort of things,” Hovis said.

