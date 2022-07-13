Heartland Votes
Childbirth healthcare costs $3K more than average, study says

The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a...
The data first-time C-section rates increased 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - Women who give birth end up having higher medical bills compared to women who are childless.

A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation reports that mothers will pay nearly $3,000 more in out-of-pocket health care expenses for their pregnancy, birth and postpartum treatment.

The findings are based on health insurance claims from the years 2018 through 2020 for females between 15 and 49 years old.

Women who had cesarean sections paid 77% more than those who gave birth naturally.

The researchers say these pregnancy-related expenses are higher than many families can afford.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

