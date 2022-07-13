Back-to-School Expo to be held in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is getting closer.

To help parents get their students prepared with the supplies they need and more, the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team (FW-PYD) is hosting a free one-stop resource event.

The team is holding their 5th annual Back to School Expo on Saturday, July 23 at Rent One Park in Marion from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers will giving out free backpacks and school supplies and offering free physicals, haircuts, eye exams, dental cleanings (to meet school requirements) and immunizations.

To pre-register for a school physical, click here.

Also at the event, there will be a resource fair, food trucks, consignment, games and more.

According to FW-PYD, the resource fair is an important part of the event because it creates an opportunity for families to see support systems, tools and community connections available in the region.

Black Diamond, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Salvation Army and other organizations will be taking part in the event.

For more information, visit the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team Facebook page.

