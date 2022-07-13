Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Back-to-School Expo to be held in Marion, Ill.

Organizers will giving out free backpacks and school supplies and offering free physicals,...
Organizers will giving out free backpacks and school supplies and offering free physicals, haircuts, eye exams, dental cleanings (to meet school requirements) and immunizations.(WBAY)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is getting closer.

To help parents get their students prepared with the supplies they need and more, the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team (FW-PYD) is hosting a free one-stop resource event.

The team is holding their 5th annual Back to School Expo on Saturday, July 23 at Rent One Park in Marion from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organizers will giving out free backpacks and school supplies and offering free physicals, haircuts, eye exams, dental cleanings (to meet school requirements) and immunizations.

To pre-register for a school physical, click here.

Also at the event, there will be a resource fair, food trucks, consignment, games and more.

According to FW-PYD, the resource fair is an important part of the event because it creates an opportunity for families to see support systems, tools and community connections available in the region.

Black Diamond, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Salvation Army and other organizations will be taking part in the event.

For more information, visit the Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out
POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THIS TWO WEEK OLD BABY WHO IS BELIEVED TO BE WITH HIS BIOLOGICAL MOTHER.
ENDANGERED PERSON: Police asking for help locating an endangered 2-week-old baby possibly headed to Lake of the Ozarks

Latest News

Stuff the Bus
Shortages of school bus drivers have reached the Heartland.
School bus driver shortage in the Heartland
Murray State University will host “Racer Ready Enrollment Days” in July and August for new and...
Murray State to host Racer Ready Enrollment Days
Treasurer Fitzpatrick holds news conference in Springfield about MOScholars
Treasurer Fitzpatrick holds news conference in Springfield about MOScholars