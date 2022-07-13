Heartland Votes
Ameren Illinois offering free home energy assessment

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois wants to help their customers save energy and money.

The utility provider is offering a free home energy assessment for qualified home owners.

The energy assessment through the Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative (HEIQ) program will help find cost-effective upgrades and areas of the home losing energy.

The program is open to customers who live in single-family homes and meet certain income requirements.

Those approved will meet with an Energy Advisor who will find ways to increase the home’s energy efficiency, reduce overall energy costs and discuss a plan to implement these measures.

To learn more about the Ameren Illinois Home Efficiency Income Qualified Initiative and how to qualify, click here.

