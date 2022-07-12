Youth Development Center in Mayfield to reopen after Dec. 10 tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, July 12 to mark the reopening of the Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield.

The center was damaged by the tornado outbreak on December 10.

The ceremony will be held at 12:15 p.m. in the Mayfield Youth Development Center Gymnasium.

Governor Andy Beshear will join state officials, including Mayfield Youth Development Center Superintendent Larry Jackson, for the ribbon-cutting.

