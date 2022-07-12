Springfield man creates scavenger hunt to spread generosity and connect the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A tweet is leading to a Springfield scavenger hunt. One Springfield citizen is hiding $100 bills around town to spread some generosity and connect the community.

“We’ve been blessed financially,” said Twitter user @SGF_Gives. “My wife and I did Dave Ramsey years ago and so it’s one of those things we’re able to do now because we did hard stuff years ago.”

A Springfield man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is spreading generosity by hiding tins with $100 bills all over town. Each tin is marked with the date it was hidden and a Springfield Flag sticker. Inside, seekers will find a sticker, $100, and a congratulatory note.

We finally got a reprieve from the heat! It’s gonna be a nice day for a prize hunt. Clues will be posted this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/V0xepkZ91k — springfieldgives (@SGF_Gives) July 9, 2022

“On days when I’m having a bad day instead of feeling bad about it, I will intentionally think oh, I’m gonna go do something nice for myself because that just makes you feel better,” said @SGF_Gives.

It started when he was on a hike and thought it would be fun to hide a few dollar bills for someone to find later, just to make their day better. In 2019, he started the @SGF_gives Twitter page where he would give followers clues on where the tin was hidden.

“I’m on a generosity Council in Springfield with some guys and we’re just like trying to promote generosity in Springfield because like generosity begets generosity and you know little things make people’s days better,” said @SGf_Gives.

People search the city’s parks and attractions to try and locate the prize. The money comes from the Twitter user’s own pocket and he hopes to simply spread generosity to others.

“You never know that’s the thing when some people were having a bad day and a little bit of encouragement,” said @SGF_Gives. “Just getting them outside and away from being indoors on their phone or, or just sitting there not doing anything. Even if they don’t find it. I hope they have had fun.”

Many families participate in the weekly hunt as a way of getting out of the house and having fun together. If you want to participate in the weekly hunt follow @SGF_Gives on Twitter.

