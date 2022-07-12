Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sea lions in video sparring, not chasing beachgoers, expert says

A TikTok video showing dozens of San Diego beachgoers fleeing from two fast-moving sea lions has generated nearly 10 million views. (TMX/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A SeaWorld San Diego expert said Monday that a pair of sea lions that sent dozens of San Diego beachgoers running in fear last week were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights to mate with females.

Eric Otjen of SeaWorld says the behavior that was caught on a TikTok video that went viral is normal this time of year as breeding season gets underway.

He says the beachgoers, however, were still wise to flee.

The mammals weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and could easily barrel over people if they got in their way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
Casey White returns to Lauderdale County
Casey White charged with felony murder for the death of Vicky White