Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
A San Francisco couple has been allowed to park in their driveway after getting a $1,500 fine...
After $1,500 fine, couple able to park car again on driveway
Police arrested and charged Daniel Toy after they say he took photos of women in retail...
Police: Man accused of taking photos of women in public, retail dressing rooms
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness