Residents voice their concerns over a Williamson County road set to be widened.

CREAL SPRINGS, Ill. (KFVS) - In Williamson County, plans to expand a county road has some residents living along it concerned.

They say the improvements will only make the narrow stretch of road more hazardous. The way the current road sits is very narrow for 2 cars to pass each other.

Today, we learned that in fact Tyler Bridge Road just outside of Creal Springs is getting widened according to the County’s Highway Commissioner.

“I’ve never dreamed anyone would try and open it. You know it’s an old wagon road, they only have 40 foot of right away,” said Mark Anderson, resident on Tyler Bridge Road.

Anderson is fighting to keep the road closed and not open it up. He’s concerned about the safety aspect of it.

“I don’t want to see anybody get hurt or killed, I really don’t, that’s what it’s all about is the health and safety of the neighborhood,” said Anderson.

Anderson, years back tells me, he was in a car accident on this road.

“It’s always been a closed road. There’s 4 blind hills and it’s a hazard to the public,” said Anderson.

Travis Emery, the Williamson County High Commissioner, says the main reason for opening the road is to provide a better route for emergency vehicles.

Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry, says the county has plenty of rural roads like this one.

“And the same type of situations. So this isn’t singled out. This is a one of many across this county,” said Gentry.

Gentry says he see’s both sides of the fight.

“But I feel for the residents, on both sides of the fence here. But his decision is to open the road, his decision is also to make it a lot more safe and they’re going to oil and chip it,” said Gentry.

According to Emery the road will vary on width from 14 feet wide up to 18 feet. He says they will cut some hills, widen hills and install speed limit signs .

But Anderson is just fighting for the safety of people on Tyler Bridge Road.

“I’ve done all I can do at this point. I don’t feel like I said don’t feel like dealing with it so I’ve done all I can do I made my say,” said Anderson.

According to Emery between $50,000-60,000 will be spent on material. The road will remain gravel until next summer and Emery is not sure when the road will be fully opened.

