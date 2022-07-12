Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Reside in St. Louis: 115-year-old gothic church transformed into gorgeous home

Photographs of the Clifton Heights Inn, a Bed & Breakfast inside a historic church in the...
Photographs of the Clifton Heights Inn, a Bed & Breakfast inside a historic church in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri for Ted Wight, Dielmann Sotheby's International Real Estate.(Reed R. Radcliffe | Dielmann Sotheby's International Real Estate)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A completely renovated 115-year-old gothic church is one of the most unique properties available in St. Louis.

Built in 1901, the renovated church is currently being used as a bed-and-breakfast. Each of the five rooms being used for the bed-and-breakfast has an en-suite luxury bathroom.

The building is located at 2501 Clifton Avenue. Its listing price currently sits at $1,500,000.

Click here to view the listing by Ted Wight.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Youth Development Center in Mayfield to reopen after Dec. 10 tornado
Crews were called to a house fire on the 1100 block of South Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau...
Crews respond to small house fire in Cape Girardeau
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick are coming to the Heartland.
Cheap Trick coming to Marion, Ill.
Crews work on constructing a building that will hold more than a dozen rooms and a store at The...
The Landing rebounding with tourists after devastating fire last fall