Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New Cape Girardeau Police registry meant to help citizens with communication disabilities make it home safe

Police say the “Take Me Home” program is ideal for people with dementia, autism or other...
Police say the “Take Me Home” program is ideal for people with dementia, autism or other disabilities that make it hard for them to communicate.(Jeremy)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Thousands of People in the U-S are reported missing every year, and police in Cape Girardeau are starting a new program that could reduce that number.

Police say the “Take Me Home” program is ideal for people with dementia, autism or other disabilities that make it hard for them to communicate.

The voluntary registry uses demographic information, emergency contact information and a digital photo to identify your loved ones.

Police say the program will make it easier to help children and adults who may need special assistance during an emergency.

Lieutenant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says this system saves the department time.

If you’d like to register a loved one, you can find the form here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap
Dr. Sameer Vohra, Founding Chair of the SIU School of Medicine’s (SIU-SOM) Department of...
Gov. Pritzker appoints new IDPH director with SIU ties
The State of Kentucky will receive $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program...
20 Kentucky programs to receive nearly $2.5M to fight drug abuse
First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First probable case of monkeypox reported in St. Louis City