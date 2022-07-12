New Cape Girardeau Police registry meant to help citizens with communication disabilities make it home safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Thousands of People in the U-S are reported missing every year, and police in Cape Girardeau are starting a new program that could reduce that number.

Police say the “Take Me Home” program is ideal for people with dementia, autism or other disabilities that make it hard for them to communicate.

The voluntary registry uses demographic information, emergency contact information and a digital photo to identify your loved ones.

Police say the program will make it easier to help children and adults who may need special assistance during an emergency.

Lieutenant Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says this system saves the department time.

If you’d like to register a loved one, you can find the form here.

