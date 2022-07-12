Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court

Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers appears in court
By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing and seeing the man charged with killing three eastern Kentucky law enforcement officers for the first time since the day after the deadly ambush.

Lance Storz appeared via video in front of a Floyd Circuit judge Tuesday morning for a procedural hearing.

The judge formally advised Storz he had been indicted by a grand jury. Storz faces 20 charges including three counts of murder of a police officer.

He’s accused of killing Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Officer Drago on June 30 when he was being served an EPO.

The death penalty is on the table.

The judge set an August 1 arraignment date and ordered Storz held without bond.

MORE

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago(WYMT)
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Marvin Hale
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh.
Former prominent attorney expected to be charged in killings of wife and son, lawyer says

Latest News

Residents voice their concerns over a Williamson County road set to be widened.
Residents voice their concerns over a Williamson County road set to be widened
Last year’s event brought in around 1,500 people to the event from all over the local and...
Comic-Con to bring artists, memorabilia and fun to Perryville this weekend
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
Mayfield Christmas in July
Mayfield Christmas in July
Cape Girardeau city pools in need of more lifeguards
Cape Girardeau city pools in need of more lifeguards