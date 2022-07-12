Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lost hiker found dead following search in wooded area at Lake Jacomo

By Emily Rittman
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo (KCTV) - The search for a lost hiker ended in tragedy after an extensive, hourslong search in wooded areas near Shelter 14 at Lake Jacomo in Jackson County.

Concerned loved ones called for help when the hiker reported that he was lost and they could not reach him on his cell phone. The exact cause of his death remains under investigation.

Investigators began their search for the man along a trail off Beach Road in Jackson County. The search stretched into Monday morning and afternoon. Rescuers used boats, drones and K-9s to search the area where he was last known to be hiking.

The trail is a popular spot for mountain biking.

“I haven’t personally been off trail. The trail itself is well maintained. It’s beautiful, rustic with ins and outs to the parking lot,” Mac Darnall said. He has used the trail for several years. “It’s a single track with mostly dirt and some rock,” Darnall said. “There are some loops and trails that intersect with each other.”

Several areas off the trail are densely wooded. Searchers used equipment to cut through brush to reach the hiker.

Monday afternoon, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed searchers discovered the hiker’s body. The medical examiner was called to the scene to try to determine the exact cause of death.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the hiker. The investigation is ongoing.

Previous coverage:

Lost hiker found dead following search in wooded area at Lake Jacomo

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

Gregory DeYong is an associate professor of operations management at SIU. He said this backlog...
Ongoing port contracts, supply chain issues affecting Heartland
Crews work on constructing a building that will hold more than a dozen rooms and a store at The...
The Landing rebounding with tourists after devastating fire last fall
Heartland grapples with shortage of bus drivers
Heartland grapples with shortage of bus drivers
School safety preparations in Marshall County
School safety preparations in Marshall County
It’s hot outside and if you are going to take the dog out for a walk you will want to make sure...
Hot surfaces and paw pads: How to protect pets from getting burnt