First probable case of monkeypox reported in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, the St. Louis Health Department is investigating a possible case of monkeypox.

Following confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this would be the first case in St. Louis City. Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said the person contracted the virus while traveling out of the state but they had minimal contact with others.

“Through this individual’s cooperation with the Department of Health, we believe their minimal contact with other individuals will help contain the spread of this virus within our community,” said Davis. “At the same time, it is important that if anyone develops symptoms of monkeypox, they should contact their medical provider immediately and avoid direct contact with others.”

The CDC identified three previous cases of monkeypox in Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.