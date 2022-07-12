Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First probable case of monkeypox reported in St. Louis City

First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First case of moneypox reported in Texas(NBC News Channel)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, the St. Louis Health Department is investigating a possible case of monkeypox.

Following confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this would be the first case in St. Louis City. Health Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said the person contracted the virus while traveling out of the state but they had minimal contact with others.

“Through this individual’s cooperation with the Department of Health, we believe their minimal contact with other individuals will help contain the spread of this virus within our community,” said Davis. “At the same time, it is important that if anyone develops symptoms of monkeypox, they should contact their medical provider immediately and avoid direct contact with others.”

The CDC identified three previous cases of monkeypox in Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

Dr. Sameer Vohra, Founding Chair of the SIU School of Medicine’s (SIU-SOM) Department of...
Gov. Pritzker appoints new IDPH director with SIU ties
The State of Kentucky will receive $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program...
20 Kentucky programs to receive nearly $2.5M to fight drug abuse
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Youth Development Center in Mayfield to reopen after Dec. 10 tornado