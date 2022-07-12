Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Weak cold front this morning......weekend trending more unsettled...
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak cold front (more of a wind shift) will push through the region early today.  This could bring an isolated shower or storm to the region mainly this morning but the main effect will be to introduce slightly cooler and less humid conditions for the next few days.   Highs today through about Thursday look to be right around 90 with lows in the 60s….dew points staying just a bit lower again.  Other than a slight chance of precip today,  conditions look very dry through the end of the work week.

The upcoming weekend continues to trend a bit wetter and more unsettled as humidity returning from the southwest meets up with disturbances moving in from the northwest.  Too early for any sort of detail, but it looks like we’ll have an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday into Sunday…winding down again on Monday.   Once that pattern clears out,  next week looks to become hotter and more humid again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Seasonably warm temperatures for the Heartland
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/11/22