First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

A weak cold front (more of a wind shift) will push through the region early today. This could bring an isolated shower or storm to the region mainly this morning but the main effect will be to introduce slightly cooler and less humid conditions for the next few days. Highs today through about Thursday look to be right around 90 with lows in the 60s….dew points staying just a bit lower again. Other than a slight chance of precip today, conditions look very dry through the end of the work week.

The upcoming weekend continues to trend a bit wetter and more unsettled as humidity returning from the southwest meets up with disturbances moving in from the northwest. Too early for any sort of detail, but it looks like we’ll have an increasing chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday into Sunday…winding down again on Monday. Once that pattern clears out, next week looks to become hotter and more humid again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.