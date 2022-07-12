First Alert: Slightly cooler, less humid with isolated morning storm possible

(KFVS) - A weak cold front will push through the Heartland early today.

The front will shift winds back to the north, which will bring in another shot of slightly cooler and drier air.

An isolated shower or storm is possible, mainly this morning.

Afternoon highs today through about Thursday will be around 90 with overnight lows in the 60s.

Conditions look to stay dry through the end of the work week.

The upcoming weekend is trending a bit more unsettled as humidity returns from the southwest.

There is an increasing chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday, but it is still too early for details.

Next week is looking hotter and more humid again.

