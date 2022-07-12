Heartland Votes
Family of Springfield man killed at nursing home facility speaks out

By Frances Watson
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family wants answers after their loved one’s murder at a nursing home.

Prosecutors have charged 57-year-old Shedrick White with first degree murder for killing 38-year-old Marvin Hale last week.

Both men lived at the Senath South Health Care Center facility.

“He never hurt a fly. He was an amazing person,” said Hale’s sister, Brandy Adams.

Authorities say Hale was found unresponsive at the facility in Senath Missouri on July 6.

“I sent him there to be safe. We lost my grandmother and lost our home. I sent him there so I could get off the streets. I could get an income and just bring him home,” said Adams.

According to court documents a nurse broke up a fight between Hale and White the day before. After the altercation Hale was taken to a separate room. Early the next morning he was found with a call cord across his shoulder and bleeding from his nose according to a statement provided by a nurse. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

White was arrested and charged with first degree murder for killing Hale.

“I’m more confused. I’m more angry because I didn’t send him there to get killed. They let me down. They let him down,” said Adams.

A check with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services revealed 3 dozen complaints filed against the facility over the past 6 years. The last citation was issued 5 months ago. Online records show various violations including lack of cleanliness, sub-par patient care, and facility maintenance issues.

Additionally a department spokesperson says facilities are required by law to provide protective oversight and supervision based on their needs.

Adams said, “If you’re loved one is in a care center please be aware. Please stay on top of it. Don’t lose contact. I did for a little bit and I regret it. I totally regret it.”

She is hoping that her brother’s story will raise awareness.

“Your memory will live on through me, through my children, through family. We’ll make sure that you stay alive,” she said referring to her brother.

White is jailed in Dunklin County without bond.

Robert Craddick, a representative for Reliant Care Management, the company that oversees the facility, tells us they are fully cooperating with the investigation, but would not discuss the center’s safety policies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

