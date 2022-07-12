Crews respond to small house fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a house fire on the 1100 block of South Pacific Street in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, July 11.

Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. and saw light smoke was coming from the second floor windows.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews found a small fire on the second floor and quickly put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

Crews were on the scene for approximately 90 minutes.

The fire department said the home has light fire and smoke damage, estimated at $25,000.

Battalion Chief Dillow reported the cause of the fire as accidental.

He also stated that smoke detectors alerted the family.

