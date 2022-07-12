Heartland Votes
Cooler this evening. Warm and dry tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A front moved through the area and behind this front northerly winds are bringing drier air into the Heartland. For this evening we will see mainly clear skies across most of the Heartland with temperatures falling through the 70s. Just south of the Heartland, a few isolated storms may develop this evening. There is a slight chance a storm may move across our far southern counties during the late evening hours however, most areas will remain dry. Lows by mornings will be in the lower 60s north to upper 60s south. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

