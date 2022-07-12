Comic-Con to bring artists, memorabilia and fun to Perryville this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The third annual Heroes for Kids Comic-Con is set to come to Perryville this weekend.

This event should bring plenty of fun, unique items, costumes and artists to the city.

“We have roughly 20 writers that will be there, we’ve got comic book artists, we’ve got different craft vendors, we also have four media guests,” Heroes for Kids Director Lonnie Johnson said. “We have Guy Gilchrist, who was a Jim Henson cartoonist and also an awesome country artist as well. We have Paul Taylor who was Hellraiser: Judgement’s Pinhead. We also have Karen Whitfield who toured with Adam West and Burt Ward as the Bronze Age Batgirl and we have William F. Bell from the Walking Dead that will be here.”

Last year’s event brought in around 1,500 people to the event from all over the local and extended area.

This year they are hoping for a great turnout as well.

“It was awesome to be able to have all that many people in attendance,” Johnson said.

Johnson frequently visits comic-cons around the Heartland and the surrounding area. He, along with some help, decided to introduce their own event right there in Perryville.

“It was with a dream of Heroes for Kids and Villainous Grounds to possibly bring one to Perryville,” Johnson said. “Here we are now three years into it.”

Johnson said money from this event will be donated to help out Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis and the Community Counseling Center Foundation.

“The Shriner’s Hospital, the children’s hospital up there not only has done a lot for me and my family, but families all over the state. It’s good to be able to help them get back. And the Community Counseling Center, just what they do for the community and people, it’s unbelievable.”

The event will be held at the Perry Park Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.