Cheap Trick coming to Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick are coming to the Heartland.

The rockers will be performing at The Pavilion in Marion on Wednesday, September 14.

FEEL will open for Cheap Trick.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale online Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. They start at $29.

Cheap Trick is known for their popular songs ‘The Flame,’ ‘Surrender’ and number one hit ‘I Want You to Want Me.’

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

