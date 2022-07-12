Cards beat Phillies and Pujols hits another milestone

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies Monday night at Busch Stadium 6-1 and Albert Pujols hit another career milestone.

Pujols doubled off the right field wall in the 7th inning to take over 3rd place all-time in extra base hits passing the great Stan Musial with 1,378.

Pujols will also compete in the home run Monday July 18th at Dodger Stadium.

