20 Kentucky programs to receive nearly $2.5M to fight drug abuse

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky will receive $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program.

According to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, the funds provided by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) were awarded to 20 organizations that fight substance abuse among young people.

“I’m glad the Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, is investing in Kentucky and helping to keep dangerous substances out of our communities,” said Sen. McConnell.

Out of the 20 programs awarded, only one is located in the Heartland.

The Graves County Fiscal Court in Mayfield will receive $125,000 for the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Community Support Program.

The other 19 programs will also each receive $125,000 to combat drug abuse through prevention, treatment and interdiction.

