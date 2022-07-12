Heartland Votes
Advertisement

20 Kentucky programs to receive nearly $2.5M to fight drug abuse

The State of Kentucky will receive $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program...
The State of Kentucky will receive $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program to combat drug abuse among young people.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky will receive $2,499,828 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) program.

According to U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s office, the funds provided by the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) were awarded to 20 organizations that fight substance abuse among young people.

“I’m glad the Drug-Free Communities program, which plays a special role in fighting drug abuse among young people, is investing in Kentucky and helping to keep dangerous substances out of our communities,” said Sen. McConnell.

Out of the 20 programs awarded, only one is located in the Heartland.

The Graves County Fiscal Court in Mayfield will receive $125,000 for the Graves County Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention Community Support Program.

The other 19 programs will also each receive $125,000 to combat drug abuse through prevention, treatment and interdiction.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

Dr. Sameer Vohra, Founding Chair of the SIU School of Medicine’s (SIU-SOM) Department of...
Gov. Pritzker appoints new IDPH director with SIU ties
First case of moneypox reported in Texas
First probable case of monkeypox reported in St. Louis City
headache mental health stress generic
Health experts explain why migraines may be worse in the summer
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,462,948 cases, including 34,198 deaths, in 102...
IDPH announce over 27k new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths this past week