Heartland Votes
Advertisement

11-year-old boy survives lightning strike in Florida

Levi Stock, 11, was struck by lightning on June 30 and lived to tell the tale. (Source: Bay News 9 (Spectrum News), Kristen Stock, CNN)
By Melissa Eichman
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALRICO, Fla. (Bay News 9) – An 11-year-old boy in Florida was struck by lightning two weeks ago and lived to tell the tale.

Levi Stock is now spending his summer break playing video games, because he has to take it easy – and, he says, it distracts from the pain.

On June 30, Levi and his family saw storms rolling in and prepared to tie up their boat in Valrico, just outside of Tampa.

“We were having fun just fishing and swimming, and all I remember is swimming and jumping into the water. And that’s all I remember. And I’m glad that I don’t remember anything else,” Levi said.

Levi’s mother Kristen Stock is helping him fill in the blanks. While she didn’t see the strike happen, her husband did, saying their son stiffened like a board and fell into the water.

Levi’s father jumped in, pulled his son from the water, and then performed CPR before first responders arrived minutes later and took Levi to the hospital.

“When we first saw him, he wasn’t responsive at all. He would cry out in pain,” Kristen Stock said.

Levi spent more than three days in the ICU before heading home on the Fourth of July.

“I mean, I’m still kind of shocked that I got struck by lightning,” Levi said. “I feel like I’m getting better, so that’s good.”

While doctors say Levi is recovered, he still needs to take it easy for the next six weeks.

Copyright 2022 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found a husband and wife dead in their home.
New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say
Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots...
1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting outside Westport Ale House
Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin walks along the side of a home where he helped a man laying...
Man’s life saved from hot home thanks to neighbors, officer

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden waves as she speaks during a tour of a health facility, July 1, 2022, in...
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel says hearing to probe Trump’s ‘siren call’ to extremists
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards were...
‘Succession’ tops Emmy nominations, ‘Squid Game’ also scores
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
Photographs of the Clifton Heights Inn, a Bed & Breakfast inside a historic church in the...
Reside in St. Louis: 115-year-old gothic church transformed into gorgeous home