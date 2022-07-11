Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Small earthquake reported in southern Illinois

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Franklin County early Sunday evening, July 10.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City at 5:31 p.m.

The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.0 and later upgraded.

At least five people reported feeling the quake. Of these reports, three were from Benton, Illinois, just north of the epicenter.

To learn more about the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Southeast Missouri Major Case...
Suspect in Sikeston murder case arrested
23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Poplar Bluff Police Department seeking man accused of stealing
A Utah man comes within 2 feet of a cougar while hiking up Millcreek Canyon.
Hiker comes face to face with cougar

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill.
Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill.
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist
Foot traffic begins to increase as the Earthquake Festival kicked off this morning.
Project Paragould hosted a block party with a twist