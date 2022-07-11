Heartland Votes
SEMI rollover in Lyon County closes one lane of traffic on I-24

SEMI rollover in Lyon County closes one lane of traffic on I-24
It happened in the westbound lane between U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the Lyon County Weigh Station.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A SEMI rollover in Lyon County has reduced I-24 to one lane.

The crash happened near the 37 mile marker.

The truck was carrying bulk rolls of paper.

It happened in the westbound lane between U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange and the Lyon County Weigh Station.

As of 5:30 p.m., the estimated time span of the recovery was four hours or approximately 9:30 p.m.

